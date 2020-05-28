pixel 1
Thursday, May 28, 2020

Patrick Peterson shares thoughts on contract situation with Cardinals

May 28, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson is entering the final season of his current deal with the Arizona Cardinals, and the Pro Bowl cornerback is hoping to work out an extension with the team. If that doesn’t happen, however, it does not sound like he intends to hold out.

Peterson was asked about his contract situation on Thursday. While he’s “optimistic” about getting a new deal from Cardinals, he said he has a chip on his shoulder and is ready to prove himself in 2020 if need be.

It probably would have been easier for Peterson to land an extension had he not been suspended for six games last season due to a PED violation. Peterson looked a step slow when he came back and did not round into form until later in the season, so he can’t blame the Cardinals for not wanting to commit several more years to him.

Though some of his cryptic social media activity led people to believe he wanted out of Arizona at one point, Peterson says he wants to finish his career with the Cardinals. The 29-year-old is right that he has to prove himself before the team wants to pay big money to make that happen.

