Ex-Patriot Matt Light: 2020 NFL season is a ‘joke’

Former New England Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light is rolling up this season into a ball and throwing it into the trash.

Light was a guest on “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI Tuesday and said he views this season as a “joke.” He believes Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recognizes this season is a joke and is therefore building for the future.

“No one is going to look back on the 2020 season and compare it to anything other than, ‘it was a joke. It was ridiculous.’ Bill Belichick is the greatest there is, man. Do you want to compete? Do you want to go after it at the highest level? Or do you want to do what they’re right now and all the uncertainty,” Light said.

“This is not the game of football that we all know. It’s something other than that. Bill recognized it early on. I firmly believe that. I think that he is building for time that we can play for a real championship, with real players, getting after it, fully prepared, getting ready to go.”

The Patriots entered the season with several defensive players choosing not to play. Not only did New England start off in a more difficult spot than any other team in terms of opt outs, but all teams are dealing with players missing games due to the virus, canceled practices, and games being rescheduled. There also aren’t stadiums full of fans to affect the home environment like usual.

All of that is true, but there wasn’t as much talk about it among the Patriots until Cam Newton started playing poorly. Now Belichick is giving reasons why New England is having a tough year.

You can also bet that the fans of whatever team that wins the Super Bowl won’t be treating the championship any differently.

H/T TMZ Sports