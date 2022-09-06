Patriots adding another potential weapon for Mac Jones

Mac Jones could be getting another fellow ex-first round pick to throw to next season.

Field Yates of ESPN reported on Monday that the New England Patriots are adding wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell had recently worked out for the team after being released by Jacksonville.

After going in the first round (23rd overall) to Minnesota in the 2016 draft, Treadwell failed to live up to the hype over his first several seasons and was cut by the Vikings in 2019. But he was surprisingly productive last year for the Jaguars, catching 31 passes for 405 yards in just the last seven weeks of the season.

Though the Patriots are hardly a murderer’s row at wideout, they did bring in DeVante Parker this offseason to go with Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne. Treadwell will have a chance to crack the depth chart as well and becomes the latest ex-Jaguars receiver to land with a new team.