Panthers acquire new weapon for Baker Mayfield via trade

Baker Mayfield is getting some help as he officially takes on the starting quarterback job for the Carolina Panthers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading receiver Laviska Shenault to the Panthers. Rapoport notes Carolina had been in the market for additional offensive weapons.

Shenault, still only 23, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars in 2020. He got an opportunity last season when fellow receiver DJ Chark was lost for the year with a broken ankle but did not do very much with it. Shenault struggled with drops and failed to catch a single touchdown all year.

Still, Shenault might benefit from being in a better offense and also provides versatility with his speed, allowing him to be used as a backfield runner or even as a returner. It appears Shenault will have a good shot at winning the third receiver position in Carolina behind DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson. Meanwhile, the move for Shenault effectively rules out the Panthers from pursuing this other available wideout they had recently been linked to.