 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 2, 2024

Patriots make decision on new offensive coordinator

February 1, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Patriots helmet on the bench

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has made a decision on his new offensive coordinator.

The Patriots will name Alex Van Pelt as their new offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Van Pelt joins the Patriots after four years in the same role with the Cleveland Browns.

Van Pelt replaces Bill O’Brien, who left the Patriots after Bill Belichick’s exit and became the new offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

A former NFL quarterback, Van Pelt has been coaching in the league for nearly two decades. He has served as offensive coordinator at Buffalo and Cincinnati in addition to his stint with Cleveland, and also spent time as quarterbacks coach for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Van Pelt arrives to an offense in flux, with an uncertain quarterback situation that will need to be addressed. The Patriots do hold the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, which may be an option to address that issue depending on how things shake out.

Article Tags

Alex Van PeltNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus