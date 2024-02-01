Patriots make decision on new offensive coordinator

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has made a decision on his new offensive coordinator.

The Patriots will name Alex Van Pelt as their new offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Van Pelt joins the Patriots after four years in the same role with the Cleveland Browns.

The #Patriots are hiring Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator, per sources. A former NFL quarterback and longtime respected assistant, Van Pelt spent the past four seasons as the #Browns’ OC. Now he fills a big spot on Jerod Mayo’s staff in New England. pic.twitter.com/WCg3pIL7eg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2024

Van Pelt replaces Bill O’Brien, who left the Patriots after Bill Belichick’s exit and became the new offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

A former NFL quarterback, Van Pelt has been coaching in the league for nearly two decades. He has served as offensive coordinator at Buffalo and Cincinnati in addition to his stint with Cleveland, and also spent time as quarterbacks coach for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Van Pelt arrives to an offense in flux, with an uncertain quarterback situation that will need to be addressed. The Patriots do hold the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, which may be an option to address that issue depending on how things shake out.