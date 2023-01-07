Report: Patriots could face competition for Bill O’Brien

Bill O’Brien has been heavily linked to a return to the New England Patriots as offensive coordinator, but they may have competition if they want to hire him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could consider a change at offensive coordinator and O’Brien may be on their short list, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Current Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was not appointed by coach Todd Bowles, and there is also speculation that Tom Brady might prefer a different coordinator if he returns to Tampa.

The report notes that the Buccaneers reached out to O’Brien when it appeared that the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to hire Leftwich as head coach a year ago. The Jaguars hired Doug Pederson instead, which meant the Buccaneers no longer had any need for O’Brien.

O’Brien has been Alabama’s offensive coordinator since 2021, but his contract is up and he has been widely linked with a return to the NFL. The Patriots, his former team, had been viewed as the favorite, but it certainly seems that he will have options.