Patriots’ David Andrews zinged teammate Shaq Mason

December 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

David Andrews in gear

The New England Patriots’ 3-pass victory led to all sorts of jokes and questions after their 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

According to reporter Jeff Howe, Patriots center David Andrews said he hadn’t been part of a game with so few passes since maybe he was six years old. He then jabbed teammate Shaq Mason, suggesting Mason maybe had been part of a game with so few passes.

The joke has to do with where Mason played college football.

Mason, an offensive guard, played at Georgia Tech from 2011-2014. The Yellow Jackets were coached by Paul Johnson at the time, who ran a triple-option offense. Unusual for the 2010s, Georgia Tech’s offense was extremely run-heavy. They only attempted around 14 passes per game in 2014, which was Mason’s senior season. Despite their heavy run focus, the Yellow Jackets actually went 11-3 that year and won the Orange Bowl. They’ve transitioned away from the triple option and have struggled recently. By comparison, Andrews’ Georgia Bulldogs are thriving, so he probably takes enjoyment in throwing jabs Mason’s way.

