Patriots’ David Andrews will play in 2020 after missing last season with health issue

Several New England Patriots players have opted out of the 2020 season, but veteran center David Andrews will not be joining them.

Andrews confirmed in a conference call with reporters on Sunday that he will play this season. There was some speculation that the 28-year-old would opt out after he was forced to miss the entire 2019 season with blood clots in his lungs.

Patriots center David Andrews, who missed last season due to blood clots in his lungs, indicated he's not opting out: "My choice has been made . . . it's something we (he and his wife) feel comfortable with." — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) August 2, 2020

Andrews was signed by the Patriots in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. He won the starting center job from Bryan Stork in 2016 and developed into a reliable starter, even being named a captain in 2017. He had only missed two regular season games since 2016 and no postseason games prior to sitting out last year.

The Patriots have had more players opt out than any other team, and some of them are key starters. Right tackle Marcus Cannon is among the eight players who will not play due to the coronavirus pandemic, so New England’s offensive line would have been even thinner had Andrews also opted out.