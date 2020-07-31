Patriots’ Patrick Chung explains why he opted out of season

Patrick Chung is one of the most well-known players to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and the New England Patriots defensive back was willing to explain how he came to the decision.

In an appearance on “CBS This Morning” this week, Chung said there were a number of personal factors that led to him opting out. Among them are that he has a son with asthma and another child on the way.

Pat Chung on CBS This Morning explained why he's opted out. "I have a girlfriend that's pregnant, a baby girl coming soon, my son has a little asthma, my dad is 75 years old. I just felt like this was the best decision for my family to keep everyone safe…" — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 29, 2020

Chung’s reasons are similar to those a lot of his peers have given. His teammate, Patriots starting linebacker Dont’a Hightower, just had a baby in July.

The Patriots have had multiple starters opt out due to the coronavirus, and they are obviously beginning a new era without Tom Brady. They’re going to face more challenges than most teams this season, though Cam Newton seems to be ready to tackle them.

Chung was drafted by the Patriots with the 34th overall pick in 2009. He spent the first four years of his career in New England before playing for the Philadelphia Eagles for one season in 2013, and he has been back with the Patriots since. The safety has been a Bill Belichick favorite despite having some off-field issues.