Patriots DT now dating Victoria’s Secret model

Chanel Iman is currently going through a divorce with New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, and she has since entered what appears to be a serious relationship with another NFL player.

Iman, a model who has done work for Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated, shared a photo on Instagram this week that showed her and New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux together at Coachella’s Revolve Festival in La Quinta, Calif. Godchaux had his arms wrapped around Iman in the photo and was kissing her on the cheek. He also commented “I love you.”

Godchaux shared some similar photos on his Instagram account:

Iman and Shepard got engaged in 2017 and married the next year. Shepard filed for divorce last June, so the two have been separated for quite some time. They have two children together — a 3-year-old and a 2-year-old.

Godchaux is entering his second season with the Patriots after spending his first four with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in all 17 games last season and recorded 65 total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.