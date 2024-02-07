Patriots name new director of player personnel

The New England Patriots lost their head coach and de-facto general manager when they parted ways with Bill Belichick, and both roles have now officially been filled.

Eliot Wolf has been promoted from director of scouting to director of player personnel with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Wolf will work closely with new head coach Jerod Mayo on roster decisions.

Worth noting for the #Patriots: It appears Eliot Wolf will be in charge of the personnel department, with control of the 53-man roster working closely with Jerod Mayo, sources say. Matt Groh will mostly handle college scouting, with Pat Stewart heavily involved in all aspects. pic.twitter.com/rctJKIyQ49 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2024

Belichick had the final say over roster decisions when he was the head coach in New England. It was never likely that the 37-year-old Mayo, whose only prior experience is as a linebackers coach, would be given that same power.

Wolf, 41, got his start in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers in 2004. He was with the team when they won the Super Bowl in 2010. He eventually worked his way up to director of football operations in 2016.

Wolf left Green Bay to become assistant general manager of the Cleveland Browns in 2018, which is a role he held until the Patriots hired him in 2020.

The Patriots had arguably the worst roster in football this past season, particularly on offense. Wolf will be tasked with leading a serious rebuild that may involve finding a new quarterback.