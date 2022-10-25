 Skip to main content
Patriots fans waste no time with Bailey Zappe chants

October 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks to throw the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take New England Patriots fans long to make their displeasure with Mac Jones known.

The Patriots went 3-and-out on their first two possessions on “Monday Night Football” against the Chicago Bears in Week 7. Meanwhile, the Bears scored on their first two possessions to lead 10-0.

At points throughout the first quarter, Patriots fans could be heard chanting for Bailey Zappe.

Zappe is the team’s backup quarterback. A rookie out of Western Kentucky, he went 2-0 in his starts filling in for Jones.

Zappe has passed for 596 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception this season. The team won his two starts by a combine score of 67-15.

