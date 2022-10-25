Patriots fans waste no time with Bailey Zappe chants
It didn’t take New England Patriots fans long to make their displeasure with Mac Jones known.
The Patriots went 3-and-out on their first two possessions on “Monday Night Football” against the Chicago Bears in Week 7. Meanwhile, the Bears scored on their first two possessions to lead 10-0.
At points throughout the first quarter, Patriots fans could be heard chanting for Bailey Zappe.
Zappe Chants break out as the #Patriots go down 10-0 pic.twitter.com/dn7lpnuwWv
Zappe is the team’s backup quarterback. A rookie out of Western Kentucky, he went 2-0 in his starts filling in for Jones.
Zappe has passed for 596 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception this season. The team won his two starts by a combine score of 67-15.