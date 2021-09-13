 Skip to main content
Patriots’ JC Jackson takes shot at Tua Tagovailoia

September 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tua Tagovailoa

One member of the New England Patriots did not come away particularly impressed with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Sunday.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson said the plan had been to confuse and unsettle Tagovailoa. He hinted at part of the reason with a clear shot at the Miami quarterback, essentially saying that when defenses take away Tagovailoa’s first read, he throws up a prayer.

Tagovailoa’s lone interception Sunday came when he made a desperate attempt to throw the ball away while under heavy pressure. The ball didn’t make it to the sideline, and was instead intercepted by New England’s Jonathan Jones.

Tagovailoa made clear he wasn’t completely comfortable in the offense as a rookie, and perhaps that helped form the perception of his reads. Still, despite Miami’s 17-16 win, he probably didn’t win over many converts on Sunday. It’s certainly something that still appears to need some work.

