Patriots make unprecedented move with Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots made an unprecedented move on Thursday involving Jerod Mayo.

The Patriots announced that they have begun contract extensions with Mayo on a long-term deal. The team also said they plan to begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week.

Unprecedented: The #Patriots announce they are working toward keeping Jerod Mayo and that team will begin OC interviews next week. pic.twitter.com/1RoSjFoSk3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

What is so surprising and unprecedented about this announcement? It is a divergence from Bill Belichick’s typical manner of operating.

Belichick has long been resistant to promoting his assistant coaches to coordinator roles. The team also typically keeps matters as private as possible. Though it’s unclear whether Mayo will be getting a defensive coordinator title, things could be headed that way. But it’s very unlike the team to announce their business with their coaching staff publicly.

The announcement signals some changes and perhaps a slight power dynamic shift.

Maybe Patriots owner Robert Kraft, or someone else, stepped in and told Belichick to no longer be cagey about staff matters like he has been in the past. Belichick’s methods of operating like he’s running the CIA seems fine when the team is winning Super Bowls, but they’re not so cute when the team is losing, like they’ve done two of the last three seasons.

The announcement about Mayo comes the same day the Carolina Panthers requested to interview the 36-year-old for their head coach job. The Cleveland Browns also requested permission to interview Mayo for their defensive coordinator job.

Mayo has served as New England’s inside linebackers coach since 2019. He was a linebacker for the team from 2008-2015 and made two Pro Bowls.

The announcement about the team’s plans to interview for an offensive coordinator is interesting too. New England operated without an experienced OC this season. Matt Patricia filled the role but did not have the title. The Patriots may have made the plans known because coordinator roles are subject to the Rooney Rule process.