Patriots player goes viral for recruiting pitch to Tee Higgins

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is getting an early start on recruiting soon-to-be free agents, and he delivered a very unique message to Tee Higgins.

During a TikTok live with his family on Tuesday, Bourne gave Higgins a shoutout. Bourne told Higgins to “come to the Pats” and that it “ain’t what it seems.”

“Aye, Tee Higgins, if you out there, come to the Pats, bro. It ain’t what it seems, bro. It’s gonna be lit,” Higgins said. “Drake Maye and Tee Higgins, touchdown. How good that sound? Drake Maye, Tee Higgins, touchdown. Look how good that sound.”

#Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne sends a message to Tee Higgins on TikTok Live: “Aye Tee Higgins if you out there… come to the Pats bro. It ain’t what it seems bro, it’s gonna be lit… Drake Maye and Tee Higgins touchdown. Look how good that sounds.” ( @BournePoly11’s TikTok) pic.twitter.com/7quqnhOdOs — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) December 24, 2024

Higgins is playing under the franchise tag this season. If he does not agree to a long-term deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, he will become one of the most sought-after players available in free agency.

The Patriots are 3-12 and having another terrible season. Maye has played well for them, however, and Bourne thinks that should be enough of a draw for a player like Higgins. New England has tons of salary cap space available, but there are still questions about whether they will be able to attract talent like Higgins.

Higgins recently hired a notable new agent, and that could impact his upcoming contract negotiations. If he does hit free agency, the Patriots will undoubtedly have interest. Bourne is not the only one in New England who hopes the interest will be mutual.