Tee Higgins hires very notable new agent

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has hired some notable new representation.

Higgins, who has been playing under the franchise tag this season, parted ways with his longtime agent David Mulugheta earlier this week. The 25-year-old has since hired Rocky Arceneaux, according to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

What makes the decision so interesting is that Arcenaux has another very high-profile client with the Bengals — star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Significant Tee Higgins news: Tee Higgins will now be represented by NFL agent Rocky Arceneaux as he seeks his next long-term deal, sources tell me. Rocky Arceneaux is also Ja'Marr Chase's agent. Arceneaux will now negotiate Chase & Higggins' next contracts this offseason. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 13, 2024

Chase and Higgins will both be seeking long-term contracts from the Bengals this offseason. Chase is having the best season of his career and will likely become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, whether he gets the money from Cincinnati or another team.

Following Monday night’s 27-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was surprisingly candid when discussing Higgins’ future with the team. Burrow said he is confident that Higgins will be back with the team in 2025. The comments came right around the time Higgins parted ways with Mulugheta.

Higgins and the Bengals tried to work out a long-term deal this past offseason, but the two sides were unable to come to an agreement. Now, the Bengals will have to negotiate new deals for their top-two wideouts with the same agent. Time will tell if that makes the process more or less challenging.