Patriots star makes recruiting pitch to DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins has a visit lined up with the New England Patriots, and one team leader is doing his best to convince the star wide receiver to not leave town without a contract.
Hopkins, who is a free agent after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals, is scheduled to meet with the Patriots next week. One Pats fan sent Hopkins a direct message on social media offering to donate $500 to Hopkins’ charity if the wideout signs with New England. Patriots star defensive end Matthew Judon said he’s willing to match it.
I’ll match @DeAndreHopkins https://t.co/eIP57Q1okv
— Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) June 11, 2023
The NFL probably would not be thrilled about Judon trying to financially incentivize Hopkins to become his teammate, but a $500 charity donation might slip through the cracks.
Judon loves recruiting players on social media, so it is hardly a surprise that Hopkins is the latest.
The biggest question surrounding Hopkins and the Patriots is whether the 31-year-old would want to work with Bill O’Brien again. If Hopkins is open to that, Judon may get his wish.