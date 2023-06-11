Patriots star makes recruiting pitch to DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins has a visit lined up with the New England Patriots, and one team leader is doing his best to convince the star wide receiver to not leave town without a contract.

Hopkins, who is a free agent after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals, is scheduled to meet with the Patriots next week. One Pats fan sent Hopkins a direct message on social media offering to donate $500 to Hopkins’ charity if the wideout signs with New England. Patriots star defensive end Matthew Judon said he’s willing to match it.

The NFL probably would not be thrilled about Judon trying to financially incentivize Hopkins to become his teammate, but a $500 charity donation might slip through the cracks.

Judon loves recruiting players on social media, so it is hardly a surprise that Hopkins is the latest.

The biggest question surrounding Hopkins and the Patriots is whether the 31-year-old would want to work with Bill O’Brien again. If Hopkins is open to that, Judon may get his wish.