Report: DeAndre Hopkins to make noteworthy free agent visit

DeAndre Hopkins is exploring all of his options in free agency, and the star wide receiver has a notable stop coming up on his tour.

Hopkins is planning to visit the New England Patriots next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Many are surprised that Hopkins would even consider playing for the Patriots because of his history with Bill O’Brien, who returned to New England this offseason to serve as offensive coordinator on Bill Belichick’s staff. Hopkins and O’Brien have a history together from when O’Brien was the head coach of the Houston Texans. Hopkins forced a trade during the 2020 offseason and openly admitted that his poor relationship with O’Brien was one of the factors in him wanting out of Houston.

There was even a story that O’Brien compared Hopkins to Aaron Hernandez, which is when things supposedly really started to go south.

Despite all that, one of O’Brien’s former assistants said recently that he thinks O’Brien and Hopkins could make it work. Both are tough competitors who want to win, so it is not out of the question that they would put their differences aside.

The Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason but lost Jakobi Meyers in free agency, so they certainly have room for Hopkins. The 31-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl four times while playing under O’Brien. Perhaps he could be convinced to sign with New England in part because of that past success.