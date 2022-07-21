 Skip to main content
Patriots make decision on offensive coordinator role

July 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Bill Belichick with a headset

Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the second half of their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have named their coaching staff for the 2022 season, meaning they have made a decision on who will serve as offensive coordinator. The answer? No one, at least officially.

The Patriots listed Joe Judge as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach, while Matt Patricia is a senior football advisor and offensive line coach. The team declined to officially name a defensive coordinator as well, with both Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo being assigned to linebackers.

In other words, the Patriots simply are not going to tell us who is going to call plays. Supposedly Patricia had the inside track to get the role, but others who know how coach Bill Belichick works are quite skeptical of that.

The Patriots’ playcalling role is vacant after longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels departed to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. We may not actually know who the replacement is until preseason games begin and we see the Patriots in action.

