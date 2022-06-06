Report: Matt Patricia is early favorite for unexpected role with Patriots

Matt Patricia clearly has the trust of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and may be in line for a surprising role with the team this season.

Patricia is seen as the early favorite to call offensive plays for the Patriots this season, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Patricia and Joe Judge are both under consideration for the role, but according to Howe, things are “trending in Patricia’s direction.”

The Patriots do not have a designated offensive coordinator at present. The role is vacant after Josh McDaniels departed to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patricia would certainly be a bizarre choice for the role, even considering the Patriots’ tight circle of trusted coaches. While he briefly spent time as an offensive assistant and assistant offensive line coach in his first stint with New England, Patricia has never been an offensive coordinator. If anything, he made his name on the other side of the ball after serving as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017. An unsuccessful stint as Detroit’s head coach didn’t do anything to bolster Patricia’s offensive credentials, either.

Still, the Patriots have seemingly had Patricia in mind for this sort of role for a while now. Belichick clearly believes in him, and he’s the guy calling the shots.