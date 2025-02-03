Patriots parting ways with longtime fan favorite

The New England Patriots brought back one franchise legend when they hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, but they have decided to part ways with another.

Matthew Slater will not return as a member of the Patriots’ coaching staff in 2025, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Slater spent his entire 16-year playing career with the Patriots. He then transitioned to the role of special assistant to the head coach last season after Bill Belichick was pushed out and Jerod Mayo took over.

It is somewhat surprising that Vrabel is not going to find room on his staff for Slater. The two were teammates in New England for a season in 2008, and Slater is one of the most beloved players in Patriots history.

The Patriots took Slater in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. The former UCLA wide receiver then went on to become one of the best special teams players in the league. Slater made the Pro Bowl 10 times and was named a First-team All-Pro five times. He won three Super Bowls with New England.

In addition to his outstanding special teams work, Slater was also a locker room leader for the Patriots. He led the team’s postgame huddles even when Tom Brady was still in New England. Drake Maye said in a recent Sirius XM interview that Slater has served as a mentor to the young quarterback in “all aspects of life.”

Vrabel is turning over essentially the entire Patriots’ coaching staff, though he has hired one very familiar figure to be his offensive coordinator. Slater, for whatever reason, did not make the cut.