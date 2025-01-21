Mike Vrabel set to hire notable offensive coordinator for the Patriots

Mike Vrabel is getting to work on building his coaching staff for the New England Patriots, and he reportedly is set to hire a notable offensive coordinator. It’s one who will be very familiar to Patriots and NFL fans.

Josh McDaniels interviewed for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator position. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are expected to hire McDaniels for the position.

Throwback: The #Patriots are expected to hire Josh McDaniels to be their offensive coordinator, sources say, his third stint in this role. The favorite all along, he interviewed today and solidified his standing. Now, he’ll join Mike Vrabel’s staff and work with Drake Maye. pic.twitter.com/LWEmZJjhsm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2025

McDaniels did not coach during the 2024 season. The 48-year-old has served as a head coach twice, first with the Denver Broncos and then with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was fired after a 3-5 start to the 2023 NFL season.

McDaniels has spent the majority of his professional career with the Patriots. He coached with them from 2001-2008, beginning as a personnel assistant and becoming offensive coordinator. He left to coach the Broncos but was fired during his second season with the AFC West team. He returned to the Patriots’ staff in 2012 and coached with them through 2021, serving as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

McDaniels was part of all six of the Patriots’ Super Bowl teams. Now he is expected to return to the organization, which should provide comfort to the fans. They know McDaniels can be a successful offensive coordinator, so having him work with Drake Maye under Vrabel’s leadership should be a good combination.