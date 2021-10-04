 Skip to main content
Patriots pick on Richard Sherman during his season debut

October 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman made his season debut on Sunday, and the New England Patriots wasted no time picking on him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Sherman on Wednesday. He was a free agent and dealt with an offseason arrest, but the Bucs ended up signing him amid a rash of injuries.

Without cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean unavailable, the Bucs started Sherman against the Patriots. Mac Jones went right after Sherman like he was targeting a rookie and had a great deal of success throwing against him in coverage.

Sherman looked like a guy who only signed on Wednesday. He was constantly a step slow and got beat regularly.

At least Sherman had a fumble recovery in the third quarter. And from his standpoint, things probably could not get much worse.

