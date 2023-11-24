Patriots QBs unsure of who will start on Sunday?

Bill Belichick has been extremely tight-lipped on which quarterback will start for the New England Patriots against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. So tight-lipped, in fact, that even the quarterbacks in question claim they do not know what the decision will be.

Belichick once again batted away questions about whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will start for the Patriots this week. When pressed for an answer, he told reporters he was not going to answer those questions because then it would spill over to other positions.

Question: Why not on QB? BB: “Then we’ll be announcing ‘who’s starting this, who’s playing that, who’s doing this, who’s doing that.’ Once we get going on that; I’m not going down that road. Sorry.” Reporter: We promise to keep it to one position. BB (smiling): “Yeah, right.” https://t.co/0fnfSf9aRc — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 24, 2023

It is unclear whether Belichick was looking for a competitive advantage or genuinely wants everyone in the dark on the question. Zappe told reporters, however, that he genuinely does not know who will start Sunday.

Question: Do you guys know who is starting? Bailey Zappe: “No.” pic.twitter.com/ZeycXHUII8 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 24, 2023

It is possible that Zappe does know and is keeping up his head coach’s ruse. There is also the chance that he genuinely does not know, which would be a bold strategy even by Belichick’s standards.

Belichick has been consistently giving his quarterbacks one vague message all week, at least publicly. However, one report indicates they at least have some idea internally who will start.