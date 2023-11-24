 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 24, 2023

Patriots QBs unsure of who will start on Sunday?

November 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Bill Belichick at a press conference

Nov 10, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media before an NFL International Series practice at the Deutcher Fussball-Bund facility. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick has been extremely tight-lipped on which quarterback will start for the New England Patriots against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. So tight-lipped, in fact, that even the quarterbacks in question claim they do not know what the decision will be.

Belichick once again batted away questions about whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will start for the Patriots this week. When pressed for an answer, he told reporters he was not going to answer those questions because then it would spill over to other positions.

It is unclear whether Belichick was looking for a competitive advantage or genuinely wants everyone in the dark on the question. Zappe told reporters, however, that he genuinely does not know who will start Sunday.

It is possible that Zappe does know and is keeping up his head coach’s ruse. There is also the chance that he genuinely does not know, which would be a bold strategy even by Belichick’s standards.

Belichick has been consistently giving his quarterbacks one vague message all week, at least publicly. However, one report indicates they at least have some idea internally who will start.

Article Tags

Bailey ZappeBill BelichickMac JonesNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus