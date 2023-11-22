Report reveals which QB will likely start for Patriots in Week 12

The New England Patriots were widely expected to make a quarterback change after Mac Jones was benched late in the team’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but it is starting to sound like that will not happen in Week 12.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that Jones starting on Sunday against the New York Giants is the “most likely outcome” for the Patriots. The belief is that Jones will start, but Bill Belichick could go to Bailey Zappe if Jones begins to struggle again.

Belichick has yet to say publicly whether he has decided on a starting quarterback for Week 12. When asked about it at his press conference on Tuesday, the 71-year-old coach only said he has delivered the same four-word message to all of his players.

Most people thought either Zappe or Will Grier would get the nod after Jones was benched for the final drive of New England’s 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. Jones was pulled in a one-score game after he threw a brutal red-zone interception.

It would be tough to imagine Belichick going back to Jones after that, but there was one hint last week that Jones might still be holding down the starting job.

Even if Jones starts against the Giants, Belichick almost certainly will not tolerate many mistakes from the former first-round pick.