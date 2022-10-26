Patriots reportedly receiving interest in notable offensive player

With less than a week to go now before the NFL trade deadline buzzer, the New England Patriots’ switchboards are lighting up a bit.

Jordan Schultz of theScore reported on Tuesday that teams are calling the Patriots about the availability of wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The former first-round pick will be a free agent after this season.

Agholor, 29, has played in the NFL for eight seasons and got a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. But he has gotten precious few opportunities on the Patriots this year, his second in New England, with a mere 14 total receptions for 225 yards and a touchdown.

The 3-4 Patriots, who are last in the AFC East and fresh off a demoralizing loss to the Chicago Bears, may be looking to sell. Agholor is not the only ex-first-round pick on the roster who appears to be available for trade.