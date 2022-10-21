 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 21, 2022

Patriots starter scrubs references to team from social media

October 21, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Isaiah Wynn on the sideline

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (76) walks off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Wynn has not lived up to expectations since the New England Patriots drafted him in the first round back in 2018, and the offensive lineman may be sensing that his time with the team is nearing its end.

Wynn has struggled mightily in his six starts this season, particularly in pass protection. There have been rumblings that Bill Belichick could make the former Georgia star available ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Wynn may have given a sign this week that he would welcome a change of scenery when he scrubbed all references to the Patriots from his social media profiles.

Wynn did not play well in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns last week. His poor performance would have been a lot more obvious if not for the lopsided victory. According to Pro Football Focus, Wynn was by far the worst in pass protection of any of the 10 Patriots linemen who played in the game.

When a player scrubs his social media profiles, it is almost always an indication that he is unhappy with the team about something. We saw that when one star quarterback pulled the same move during the offseason.

It is unclear how much trade value Wynn even has at this point, but it would hardly be a surprise if the Patriots part ways with him.

Article Tags

Isaiah WynnNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus