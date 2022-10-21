Patriots starter scrubs references to team from social media

Isaiah Wynn has not lived up to expectations since the New England Patriots drafted him in the first round back in 2018, and the offensive lineman may be sensing that his time with the team is nearing its end.

Wynn has struggled mightily in his six starts this season, particularly in pass protection. There have been rumblings that Bill Belichick could make the former Georgia star available ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Wynn may have given a sign this week that he would welcome a change of scenery when he scrubbed all references to the Patriots from his social media profiles.

Isaiah Wynn has removed all Patriots images/mentions off of his Instagram bio. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/mTtZb2gCuU — Savage (@SavageSports_) October 20, 2022

Wynn did not play well in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns last week. His poor performance would have been a lot more obvious if not for the lopsided victory. According to Pro Football Focus, Wynn was by far the worst in pass protection of any of the 10 Patriots linemen who played in the game.

Pass-blocking @PFF grades for the Patriots. Another great game for Mike Onwenu. Isaiah Wynn… pic.twitter.com/Jv5BGdmq4G — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 17, 2022

When a player scrubs his social media profiles, it is almost always an indication that he is unhappy with the team about something. We saw that when one star quarterback pulled the same move during the offseason.

It is unclear how much trade value Wynn even has at this point, but it would hardly be a surprise if the Patriots part ways with him.