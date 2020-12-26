Patriots sign former Bucs kicker bust Roberto Aguayo

Might a few years out of the NFL have helped Roberto Aguayo get his head on straight? The New England Patriots are hoping so.

The Patriots are signing Aguayo to their practice squad, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Saturday.

Aguayo was a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 after a great career at Florida State. However, the pressure of being such a high pick was too much for Aguayo to handle. He went just 22/31 on field goals and 32/34 on extra points that season. Tampa Bay’s GM even recognized the pick of Aguayo was a mistake.

Aguayo bounced around briefly with the Bears, Panthers and Chargers, but he hasn’t been in the NFL since being cut by the Chargers in Sept. 2018.

The Patriots have Nick Folk at kicker, who has been fantastic this season. Folk has gone 25/27 (92.6 percent) on field goals and 26/28 on extra points. Justin Rohrwasser is also on the team’s practice squad.