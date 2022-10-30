Pete Carroll draws penalty flag for hilarious reason

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for his exuberance, but sometimes it can get him in trouble. That certainly happened Sunday against the New York Giants.

With just over two minutes to go and the Seahawks leading 27-13, quarterback Geno Smith scrambled for a big first down that all but iced the same for Seattle. The play prompted Carroll to celebrate and leap around on the sideline.

Unfortunately for Carroll, his leaping took him into the restricted area, where he accidentally collided with one of the officials. It was enough to earn him a 15-yard penalty for a sideline violation.

Pete Carroll got a flag for bumping into the referee on the field 😳 pic.twitter.com/ahiBHz28PS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 30, 2022

Everyone involved knows Carroll wasn’t doing anything on purpose here, but the rules are the rules. Even he seemed to find it pretty funny.

Ultimately, Carroll’s accident did not cost the Seahawks. He can take solace in that, unlike someone else who celebrated a bit too hard on Sunday.