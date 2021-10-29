 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 29, 2021

Pete Carroll has worrying update on Chris Carson injury

October 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

Chris Carson

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson has not played since Week 4, and it sounds like there are real questions about whether he’ll play again in 2021.

The veteran back has been dealing with a neck injury, and coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Carson’s condition has not been improving. Carroll admitted that needs to change soon if Carson is to return in 2021.

Carson has been one of the more reliable backs in the NFL over the last few seasons. After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, issues began to pop up in 2020, and he missed four games. After three touchdowns in four games to start 2021, he’s broken down again.

The Seahawks could really use Carson’s production right now, especially with Russell Wilson still working his way back from injury. All of it is contributing to what is shaping up to be a lost season for Seattle.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus