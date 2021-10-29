Pete Carroll has worrying update on Chris Carson injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson has not played since Week 4, and it sounds like there are real questions about whether he’ll play again in 2021.

The veteran back has been dealing with a neck injury, and coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Carson’s condition has not been improving. Carroll admitted that needs to change soon if Carson is to return in 2021.

Pete Carroll also updated Chris Carson's progress: "He's got to make a turn here to show us that he's feeling better and good enough to really go for it. … Really keeping fingers crossed for him that he gets a chance to get back and play." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 29, 2021

Carson has been one of the more reliable backs in the NFL over the last few seasons. After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, issues began to pop up in 2020, and he missed four games. After three touchdowns in four games to start 2021, he’s broken down again.

The Seahawks could really use Carson’s production right now, especially with Russell Wilson still working his way back from injury. All of it is contributing to what is shaping up to be a lost season for Seattle.