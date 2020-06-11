Pete Carroll believes one NFL team is interested in Colin Kaepernick

Pete Carroll seems to believe that one NFL team is interested in Colin Kaepernick.

Carroll said on Thursday that he received a phone call from a team inquiring about Kaepernick. The Seattle Seahawks coach was left with the impression that the team is interested in the free agent quarterback. He did not divulge the team.

Carroll said that before today, he hadn't gotten a call from any other team asking about Kaepernick and the Seahawks' experience with him. He wouldn't say who called today, but it left Carroll with the impression that at least one team is interested in Kaepernick. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 11, 2020

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. The Seahawks had interest in him in 2017, but the two sides were said to be apart on money. They were interested in him a year later, but there reportedly were some issues about whether Kaepernick would stop kneeling during the national anthem, which became a divisive issue.

There have been recent calls for Kaepernick to get another shot in the NFL. The league tried to set up a workout for Kaepernick last year, but it fell through, and there were questions about the motivations from both sides in the matter.

A recent report said Kaepernick is still training to play in the NFL.