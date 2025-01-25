Seahawks respond to Pete Carroll’s new job

The Seattle Seahawks had a pretty classy social media response after Pete Carroll landed a new head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Seahawks’ official X account shared a message congratulating Carroll on his new job. Carroll previously coached Seattle from 2010 through 2023, and nominally remained with the organization in 2024 as a senior advisor.

The message said the team is “fired up” for Carroll and “looking forward to competing with you.”

We’re fired up for you, @PeteCarroll. Congratulations and looking forward to competing with you. pic.twitter.com/AiJK3xFss4 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 25, 2025

The Seahawks and Raiders are unlikely to cross paths next year, as they will not be on each other’s regular season schedule, but they are due to face off in 2026. If Carroll and the Seahawks renew acquaintances before then, it will either be in preseason or an unlikely Super Bowl matchup.

The Seahawks and Carroll appear to have ended things on good terms after there was some awkwardness in Carroll’s exit as coach. Carroll now has another job, and the Seahawks are wishing him nothing but the best.