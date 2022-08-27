Pete Carroll makes announcement about Seahawks’ starting quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback competition has come to an end.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced after Friday night’s preseason game that Geno Smith will be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1. The decision seems to have become easy based on how Drew Lock played.

Lock missed the Seahawks’ second preseason game after being out due to COVID. Smith did not impress during that game, which left Carroll wanting to see more from Lock.

Well, he sure saw plenty out of Lock on Friday night — a little too much.

Lock went 13/24 for 171 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in the Seahawks’ 27-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith started the game and went 3/6 for 43 yards while leading a field goal drive.

Carroll had said all along that Smith was in the lead to win the starting job. But the coach wanted to see if Lock could unseat Smith. He failed to do so.

Seattle will host Denver on Monday, Sept. 12 in their season opener. The game would have marked Lock and Russell Wilson facing their former teams, but instead it will be Smith and Wilson quarterbacking their respective squads.