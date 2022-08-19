Pete Carroll still eager to see Drew Lock in action

Pete Carroll is eager to see Drew Lock back in action.

Lock was set to start in Thursday’s preseason game between his Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the quarterback caught COVID and had to miss the game.

Geno Smith started instead for the second straight game. Smith went 10/18 for 112 yards, but the Seahawks were held scoreless while he was in the game. He was replaced by Jacob Eason, who played the rest of the game.

After the poor performance by Seattle’s No. 1 offense, Carroll said he was curious to see how Lock would do.

Pete Carroll, does this malfunction tonight make you more curious to see what Seahawks may be w/Drew Lock QB1? "I’m still curious to see how plays with us, yeah, I am. He’s done enough good things. He’s got some real stuff to him, and real exciting ability and play-making stuff." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 19, 2022

“I’m still curious to see how plays with us, yeah, I am. He’s done enough good things. He’s got some real stuff to him, and real exciting ability and play-making stuff,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell.

Without playing, it seems like Lock gained ground in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition.

Although it will be interesting to see Lock in there once he recovers, the reality is the Seahawks are unlikely to do much winning this season, regardless of whether it’s Smith or Lock at quarterback.