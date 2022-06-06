Report: Peyton Manning being eyed for potential Broncos role

Peyton Manning is not currently involved with any group seeking to purchase the Denver Broncos, but it sounds like he’ll have the chance to get involved if he wants to.

Initial bids for the franchise are due Monday afternoon, and four groups are expected to submit a bid for the Broncos. According to Mike Klis of 9News, all four potential owners have reached out to Manning about a potential role in any purchase.

According to multiple sources, all four bidders have spoken to former Broncos' star quarterback Peyton Manning to gauge his interest in joining their ownership groups as a minority partner or advisor. No word on Manning's next move if he makes a move. #9sports https://t.co/DwKDikLY9N — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) June 6, 2022

There is nothing surprising about any ownership groups wanting to get Manning onside. He remains a hugely popular figure in Denver and even still works with Denver players. He would add respect and clout to any potential owners.

The question is whether he would be interested in such a role. He has found huge success with his “Manningcast” on ESPN, and may want to stick with that. He likely has time to make a decision as the ownership process works itself out.