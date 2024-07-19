Peyton Manning wants to coach in Olympics

Peyton Manning has an interesting aspiration.

Manning was a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday and talked with the host about flag football, including the coaching he has done for his child’s flag football team. Manning then volunteered that he would like to coach the U.S. Olympic flag football team for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“You hear about NFL players sorta campaigning to be on that team. It’s scary to think Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill … but I’d like to be a coach on that team,” Manning said.

"Flag Football is coming to the Olympics in 2028 and I'd like to be a coach on that team" CONGRATUALTIONS PEYTON 👏 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RD5wZloynE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 18, 2024

Peyton then joked that he wouldn’t get the gig after coaching his flag football team in the Pro Bowl to consecutive losses to his brother Eli’s teams.

The NFL pushed to have flag football be part of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles after American football was turned down. They flag football push was successful, which resulted in both a men’s and women’s event in the sport being added to the schedule for 2028.

The games will feature two teams going 5-on-5 on a 50-yard field with no linemen. It will be a game of speed and space, and like Manning said, you get a Tyreek Hill and a Lamar Jackson out there, and it will be tough to beat them. Maybe Manning could be the offensive coordinator.