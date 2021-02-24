Peyton Manning reveals who his kids’ favorite QB is

Peyton Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but his kids have their eyes on someone else.

CBS 4 in Denver’s Ryan Mayer shared in a recent story that Manning revealed his children are huge fans of Patrick Mahomes.

Manning was reviewing Mahomes’ play in the AFC Championship Game for his ESPN+ series “Detail.” Manning mentioned that he took his son and daughter, who are twins, to the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

“My kids are decked out in Chiefs jerseys. They got Mahomes on, they got Tyreek Hill. (When) your kids are wearing Chiefs jerseys, you’ve just got to suck it up,” Manning said.

Not only did his children support Mahomes in that playoff game, but Manning says that one of his son’s friends was wearing a Mahomes Texas Tech jersey when they went skiing recently.

Manning joked that it was “Mahomes everywhere” for him.

Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and highly respected throughout the league. At only 25, he’s already won a Super Bowl, played in two, and won NFL MVP. The Manning children picked a good one to like.

H/T Broncos Wire