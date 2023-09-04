Peyton Manning hints at big change to ESPN ‘ManningCast’

ESPN’s popular Monday Night Football “ManningCast” may be undergoing a big change for the 2023 season.

Peyton Manning hinted on Instagram that the broadcast may be adding a third co-host for the upcoming season. The image featured Manning reading from a binder marked “Third Host Auditions,” with the caption “Trying something new for the ManningCast this year.”

Presumably, Manning is not just kidding around, though it is unclear who would join Peyton and Eli for the broadcast. Previously, the pair have typically hosted guests throughout the game, who have somewhat functioned as an additional co-host.

The chemistry between Peyton and Eli is one of the broadcast’s strong points, so ESPN will have to be careful not to mess with it too much. That said, the network has a new addition that has plenty of history with Peyton, in particular.