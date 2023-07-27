Peyton Manning answers whether he would have done ‘Quarterback’ show

Peyton Manning is hoping his new “Quarterback” documentary series will continue to attract top players, but the NFL legend said he can understand why some would turn it down.

The NFL partnered with Manning’s production company Omaha Productions to create a docuseries that followed three different quarterbacks last season to give a close look into each of their lives. Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota were the three subjects for the first season of the show, which was released this month. The show ended up on Netflix and has been renewed for a second season.

Manning confirmed during a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that “Quarterback” has been renewed for a second season. The two-time Super Bowl champion said some quarterbacks he approached about doing the first season were hesitant and asked Manning if he would have done the show when he was in their position.

“It was a tough question because, as a young quarterback, I would not have done it. As an older quarterback, I wish that I had done something like this,” Manning said. “I remember when I got injured, (NFL Films founder) Steve Sabol actually reached out to me and said, ‘We’d love to document your recovery and your rehab.’ I passed on it because I wasn’t sure how it was gonna play out.”

Manning explained how there is always an element of mystery with what filmmakers will be capturing. Mahomes got to have cameras following him around in a season in which he won the Super Bowl. Mariota wound up being benched, and Manning said his respect for Mariota is “through the roof” after the way the former No. 2 overall pick handled a tough situation.

Manning was famous for being hyper-focused and trying to limit distractions during his career. That is why he undoubtedly understands when quarterbacks like this young NFC star say they would rather not partake in “Quarterback” at this time.

H/T The Spun