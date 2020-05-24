Phil Mickelson shares hilarious strategy for winning ‘The Match’

Phil Mickelson was as confident as ever heading into the second installment of “The Match” on Sunday, and you will understand why when you hear the complicated yet fantastic formula he came up with for him and Tom Brady to defeat Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

Not long before Mickelson, Brady, Manning and Woods teed it up at Medalist Golf Club, lefty shared a video explaining the key to victory. He said it will be crucial to hit “bombs” and “hellacious seeds.” Only Phil can explain the rest.

Here is today’s winning formula! pic.twitter.com/nVUo5JemVq — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2020

With professional sports on hiatus, the star-studded match has been one of the most highly anticipated events of the year for fans. The trash talk has also been phenomenal, which was to be expected. If Phil and Brady can hit “bombs” and “hellacious seeds,” they’re going to be very tough to beat.