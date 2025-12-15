Philip Rivers showed his age on embarrassing dropback against Seahawks

At 44 years old, Philip Rivers accepted the challenge of playing football again at the highest level. In his first game back from retirement, however, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback showed his age during an embarrassing moment in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

With the Colts looking to move the chains on a first-and-10 in the second quarter, Rivers dropped back and lost his footing right on top of the Seahawks’ logo. He somehow managed to get back up and avoid a sack, but he did not get the Colts a new set of downs either.

Philip Rivers look like he just smashed 10 Bud heavies and shut down a Golden Corral before wandering onto the field. pic.twitter.com/j44rtmDHnc — The Brohioan (@TheBrohioan) December 14, 2025

Given his age and the fact that it was just the first time he played in an NFL game since a playoff game with Indianapolis in 2021, Philip was not really expected to put on a show under center. But unlike Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Shedeur Sanders, Philip had a passing touchdown on Sunday.

The 422nd passing touchdown of Rivers’ career came late in the second quarter when he found wide receiver Josh Downs for an 8-yard score that extended Indianapolis’ lead.

PHILIP RIVERS TO JOSH DOWNS TUDDY.



📺 CBS | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/6fF358D6ih — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 14, 2025

Ultimately, the Colts suffered an 18-16 loss to the Seahawks, with Rivers throwing for 120 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception on 18-of-27 completions.