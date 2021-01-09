Philip Rivers indicates he will choose between Colts and retirement

Philip Rivers has a decision to make on his future after the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. He already seems to have narrowed it down to two choices.

Rivers said after the Colts’ loss that he has not made a decision on whether he’ll play in 2021. He indicated that if he did, however, it would be with Indianapolis.

“If it’s God’s will that I’m in Indy with the Colts next year, then I’ll be here,” Rivers said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “If not, I’ll be on the sideline with a ballcap on my head, coaching football.”

Coach Frank Reich made clear that he would like to have Rivers back for 2021.

“Yeah … those things will work themselves out, but he exceeded expectations in my mind in terms of what he was bringing to the team on and off the field,” Reich said, via Keefer.

Rivers already has his retirement plans sorted out. The only question is when he’ll commit to them. It sounds like the 39-year-old would still like to play, but he’s admitted he might not. He doesn’t seem interested in uprooting his family again for a one-year deal, and it’s hard to blame him.