Philip Rivers had interesting comment about Justin Herbert

Philip Rivers played 16 seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles, and has apparently liked what he’s seen from his successor.

The Chargers drafted Justin Herbert as Rivers’ replacement during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and Herbert has impressed during his first two NFL seasons.

During an appearance on an episode of “Crain & Company” released Friday, Rivers said that the Chargers “nailed” their pick with Herbert and that he’s pulling for the young quarterback.

“They got that one right,” Rivers said. “I pull like crazy for the Chargers and I pull for Justin Herbert in particular, just because I think it’s awesome to say ‘thankfully I was able to be there for 16 years, hopefully he can go another 16.’ With Herbert, it was time for me to be done there, and then they nailed that pick.”

Former @chargers QB Philip Rivers on Justin Herbert: “I pull like crazy for the Chargers, and I pull for Justin Herbert…it was time for me to be done there, and then they nailed that pick.” pic.twitter.com/UqtzzMmjBC — Crain & Company (@CrainCompany) July 3, 2022

In just two seasons, it’s pretty safe to say the Chargers made the right decision in selecting Herbert No. 6 overall in 2020. Herbert has thrown for 9,350 yards, 69 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in 32 career games. Herbert threw for the second-most yards in the NFL last season (5,014) and was third in touchdown passes (38). The 24-year-old made his first Pro Bowl last season, and was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

If Herbert continues on this current trajectory, he could meet and potentially surpass Rivers’ tenure with the Chargers.

H/T Pro Football Talk