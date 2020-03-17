Philip Rivers to sign with Colts on one-year, $25 million deal

The Indianapolis Colts have their quarterback.

Philip Rivers will sign with the Colts, as many have expected for much of the offseason. He’s getting a one-year, $25 million deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

The Colts went with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback last season, and clearly see Rivers as an upgrade. Rivers is reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who are both former Chargers assistants. Indianapolis was the only team that seemed to seriously pursue him, and this is not a huge surprise.

Rivers is 38 and a one-year stopgap. He also threw 20 interceptions last year. The Colts are confident they can get one more quality year out of him and contend for a Super Bowl as a result.