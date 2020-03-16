pixel 1
Monday, March 16, 2020

Report: Colts expected to pursue Philip Rivers

March 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

Philip Rivers

The Indianapolis Colts appear to have one name in mind as they assess the quarterback market in free agency.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the expectation is that the Colts will go after Philip Rivers during the legal tampering period as they search for potential replacements for Jacoby Brissett.

While other teams have been linked, the Colts have been linked to Rivers all along. Head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni are both former Chargers assistants with some familiarity with Rivers. The system would fit, and he looks like he’d be an upgrade on Brissett. This certainly sounds like it could happen.


