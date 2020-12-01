Philip Rivers once trolled offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone so hard

Philip Rivers is one of the hardest workers in the NFL, and apparently his troll game may be the only thing that is better than his tight spiral.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic published a great feature on Rivers this week. One of the best anecdotes was from before Rivers’ time in the NFL, when the 38-year-old was being recruited by college programs. Noel Mazzone, who was the offensive coordinator at Auburn at the time, wanted Rivers to play for the Tigers. However, he wasn’t sold on the eight-time Pro Bowler’s release and felt he might be better suited as a linebacker or tight end.

Auburn made Rivers an offer, but he declined and instead committed to North Carolina State as a quarterback. He quickly became one of the best QBs in the country, and NC State hired a new offensive coordinator before his senior year. Guess who it was? Mazzone.

When Mazzone showed up for his first day of practice, he was surprised he didn’t see Rivers working with the other quarterbacks. The coach asked where Philip was, and people directed him to the other side of the field. There, he saw Rivers wearing a No. 86 jersey and working with the tight ends. That, of course, was Rivers’ masterful way of trolling Mazzone for saying he should change positions.

The entire exchange is worth reading, as is the rest of the Rivers feature.

Rivers is a wholesome guy who has nine children and is known for never cursing, but Kansas City Chiefs fans could certainly tell you how much of a legendary troll he is. Mazzone also understands that better than most.