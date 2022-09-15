 Skip to main content
#pounditWednesday, September 14, 2022

Photo of Ja’Marr Chase and Minkah Fitzpatrick goes viral

September 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ja'Marr Chase waves after a catch

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) waives after converting a third down during the game winning final Cincinnati Bengals drive in the fourth quarter of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. Photo Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

There is some beef between the Bengals and Steelers, and that was captured in a great photograph over the weekend.

Cincinnati-based photographer Emilee Chinn captured a photo on Sunday of Ja’Marr Chase flipping Minkah Fitzpatrick the double bird during the Steelers’ 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals.

There was no love between the players, that was clear.

Chase was asked about the photo Wednesday and was complimentary.

“Pretty cool picture,” Chase said of the photo.

It’s unclear when that photo took place, but the two players were battling throughout the game. Chase had 10 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown catch to tie the game at the end of regulation. But Fitzpatrick blocked Cincinnati’s extra point attempt to send the game to overtime. Fitzpatrick had 14 tackles and the blocked extra point, so he effectively matched Chase’s performance. Plus, his team got the win.

Don’t be surprised if you hear about Chase being fined by the NFL over his gesture.

