Photo of Ja’Marr Chase and Minkah Fitzpatrick goes viral

There is some beef between the Bengals and Steelers, and that was captured in a great photograph over the weekend.

Cincinnati-based photographer Emilee Chinn captured a photo on Sunday of Ja’Marr Chase flipping Minkah Fitzpatrick the double bird during the Steelers’ 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals.

There was no love between the players, that was clear.

Chase was asked about the photo Wednesday and was complimentary.

Asked Ja'Marr Chase (@Real10jayy__) what he thought of the photo that went viral this week. "Pretty cool picture." pic.twitter.com/AUCPBtkCip — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 14, 2022

“Pretty cool picture,” Chase said of the photo.

It’s unclear when that photo took place, but the two players were battling throughout the game. Chase had 10 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown catch to tie the game at the end of regulation. But Fitzpatrick blocked Cincinnati’s extra point attempt to send the game to overtime. Fitzpatrick had 14 tackles and the blocked extra point, so he effectively matched Chase’s performance. Plus, his team got the win.

Don’t be surprised if you hear about Chase being fined by the NFL over his gesture.