Photo of nasty cut on Tua Tagovailoa’s arm goes viral

The Miami Dolphins came away with a win Friday. But quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not leave MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. unscathed.

A photo of the Dolphins QB — specifically his right arm — went viral on social media due to a nasty-looking cut.

The photo below is quite graphic, so consider this a warning.

This cut on Tua’s arm 😳 pic.twitter.com/Jes5gJGOAn — PFF (@PFF) November 24, 2023

Tagovailoa sustained the cut sometime during the Dolphins’ first drive of the game. The Amazon broadcast showed an image of Tagovailoa’s cut shortly after Miami’s turnover on downs at the Jets’ 4.

The Dolphins covered the cut with a bandage before the team’s next drive. Tagovailoa came out with a fully wrapped right arm after halftime, presumably after getting stitches to clean up the laceration.

Tua cut will need more than a bandage at halftime. #tua pic.twitter.com/5Eps6cUnsZ — David Abbasi, MD (@DrDavidAbbasi) November 24, 2023

The cut was on Tagovailoa’s non-throwing arm. Tagovailoa is the lone left-handed starting QB in the NFL.

The Dolphins QB didn’t seem too bothered by the cut throughout the rest of the game. He went 21/30 for 243 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the 34-13 win over the Jets.