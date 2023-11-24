 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 24, 2023

Photo of nasty cut on Tua Tagovailoa’s arm goes viral

November 24, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Tua Tagovailoa ready to throw

Sep 11, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches prior throwing the football during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins came away with a win Friday. But quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not leave MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. unscathed.

A photo of the Dolphins QB — specifically his right arm — went viral on social media due to a nasty-looking cut.

The photo below is quite graphic, so consider this a warning.

Tagovailoa sustained the cut sometime during the Dolphins’ first drive of the game. The Amazon broadcast showed an image of Tagovailoa’s cut shortly after Miami’s turnover on downs at the Jets’ 4.

The Dolphins covered the cut with a bandage before the team’s next drive. Tagovailoa came out with a fully wrapped right arm after halftime, presumably after getting stitches to clean up the laceration.

The cut was on Tagovailoa’s non-throwing arm. Tagovailoa is the lone left-handed starting QB in the NFL.

The Dolphins QB didn’t seem too bothered by the cut throughout the rest of the game. He went 21/30 for 243 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the 34-13 win over the Jets.

Article Tags

Miami DolphinsTua Tagovailoa
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus