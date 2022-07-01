 Skip to main content
Friday, July 1, 2022

Photo of Mac Jones looking jacked goes viral

July 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Mac Jones looks on

Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during a timeout against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One of the concerns about Mac Jones heading into the NFL Draft last year was that the former Alabama star did not seem all that committed to fitness, but that may have changed as he heads into his second season with the New England Patriots.

Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott shared a photo of the quarterback on social media Thursday that had fans buzzing.

Jones had a shirt on and was flexing, so it’s hard to say for sure how ripped he has gotten. Still, it looks like an improvement over that infamous photo of him looking awfully doughy with a cigar in his mouth at Alabama.

It will be interesting to see if Jones can live up to the offseason hype in his sophomore season. There has been all kinds of talk about how good he looks heading into Year 2, and the photo his girlfriend shared is only going to add to that.

