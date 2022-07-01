Photo of Mac Jones looking jacked goes viral

One of the concerns about Mac Jones heading into the NFL Draft last year was that the former Alabama star did not seem all that committed to fitness, but that may have changed as he heads into his second season with the New England Patriots.

Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott shared a photo of the quarterback on social media Thursday that had fans buzzing.

This is no photoshop. @MacJones_10 looks like he’s been eating his spinach this summer. JACKED 👀#Patriots fans have to love this. No sophomore slump, please. pic.twitter.com/AjfaAY7yS4 — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) July 1, 2022

Jones had a shirt on and was flexing, so it’s hard to say for sure how ripped he has gotten. Still, it looks like an improvement over that infamous photo of him looking awfully doughy with a cigar in his mouth at Alabama.

.@MacJones_10 really stopped eating that ice cream pic.twitter.com/Pl8YwsTLCW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 1, 2022

It will be interesting to see if Jones can live up to the offseason hype in his sophomore season. There has been all kinds of talk about how good he looks heading into Year 2, and the photo his girlfriend shared is only going to add to that.