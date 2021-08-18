Picture of Bill Belichick in weight room goes viral

Bill Belichick is probably more motivated than ever this season after he watched Tom Brady leave the New England Patriots and immediately win a Super Bowl. While no coach in the NFL spends more time studying film than Belichick, it is clear that the 69-year-old also does a great job of focusing on his physical health.

A photo of Belichick banging out squats in the weight room went viral this week. Boston Connor from “The Pat McAfee Show” shared the image with the caption “Super Bowl confirmed.”

We’re used to seeing Belichick overseeing the weightlifting rather than doing it himself. That said, he actually looks pretty good for his age and was once a great athlete who played both football and lacrosse in college.

An opposing player savagely trolled Cam Newton during joint practice this week, but we doubt anyone’s going to say anything to Belichick. The coach is intimidating enough to begin with, let alone when he’s all-in on getting ripped.